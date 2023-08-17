Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Gas prices in Florida have gone up nearly 6% over the last year.

Why it matters: America is a nation of car travelers, with the average person driving nearly 13,500 miles per year.

Driving the news: The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Florida was $3.84 yesterday, compared to $3.62 one year ago, according to AAA.

The national average is $3.87.

The latest: Gas prices ticked up in recent weeks due to excessive heat in Gulf states like Texas and Louisiana, where many of the country's oil refineries are located.

Florida, which hit its highest prices of the year earlier this month, is also at the mercy of the ongoing hurricane season, which is forecast to be more active than normal.

Severe storms can disrupt refineries, reducing supply and raising prices.

What they're saying: "It's not uncommon to see gas prices fluctuate during the summer months," AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a press release.

"The long-term forecast is unclear, as hurricane season remains a major wild card."

Zoom in: Miami-Dade County has some of the cheapest gas in the state, with an average of $3.79 yesterday.