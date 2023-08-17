Gas prices are up in Florida compared to last year
Gas prices in Florida have gone up nearly 6% over the last year.
Why it matters: America is a nation of car travelers, with the average person driving nearly 13,500 miles per year.
- Higher gas prices take a bigger toll on our wallets — and contribute to overall inflation, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj write.
Driving the news: The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Florida was $3.84 yesterday, compared to $3.62 one year ago, according to AAA.
- The national average is $3.87.
The latest: Gas prices ticked up in recent weeks due to excessive heat in Gulf states like Texas and Louisiana, where many of the country's oil refineries are located.
- Florida, which hit its highest prices of the year earlier this month, is also at the mercy of the ongoing hurricane season, which is forecast to be more active than normal.
- Severe storms can disrupt refineries, reducing supply and raising prices.
What they're saying: "It's not uncommon to see gas prices fluctuate during the summer months," AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a press release.
- "The long-term forecast is unclear, as hurricane season remains a major wild card."
Zoom in: Miami-Dade County has some of the cheapest gas in the state, with an average of $3.79 yesterday.
- Broward is at $3.87 and Palm Beach is at $3.97.
