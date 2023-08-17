1 hour ago - News

Gas prices are up in Florida compared to last year

Martin Vassolo

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Gas prices in Florida have gone up nearly 6% over the last year.

Why it matters: America is a nation of car travelers, with the average person driving nearly 13,500 miles per year.

Driving the news: The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Florida was $3.84 yesterday, compared to $3.62 one year ago, according to AAA.

  • The national average is $3.87.

The latest: Gas prices ticked up in recent weeks due to excessive heat in Gulf states like Texas and Louisiana, where many of the country's oil refineries are located.

  • Florida, which hit its highest prices of the year earlier this month, is also at the mercy of the ongoing hurricane season, which is forecast to be more active than normal.
  • Severe storms can disrupt refineries, reducing supply and raising prices.

What they're saying: "It's not uncommon to see gas prices fluctuate during the summer months," AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a press release.

  • "The long-term forecast is unclear, as hurricane season remains a major wild card."

Zoom in: Miami-Dade County has some of the cheapest gas in the state, with an average of $3.79 yesterday.

  • Broward is at $3.87 and Palm Beach is at $3.97.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more