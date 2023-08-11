2 hours ago - Things to Do

Things to do this weekend in Miami

School starts next week, so get your parties in now!

✏️ Try nude figure drawing with instructors from Oolite Arts tonight from 7–9pm. A live model is posing at Habitat Hyett, the new boutique on Lincoln Road. Ages 21+.

🍿 Popcorn Frights, a film festival with campy and spooky flicks, runs through Aug. 20.

  • Ticket prices vary. Some showings at O Cinema.

🏊 The trendy Arlo Wynwood opens its rooftop pool to the public Saturday for Sunset Swim Club, with DJs and cocktails.

🐾 Snoop Dogg performs at E11even Saturday night.

  • Tickets: Purchase at the door for an undisclosed price.
  • He also performs at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach Sunday with Wiz Khalifa and Too Short.
  • Tickets start at $20.

🎒 A back-to-school event at Dadeland Mall is Sunday from 11am–1pm, with a scavenger hunt, magician and backpack giveaways.

  • Presented by Miami Moms Society and The Kid Society. Free!
