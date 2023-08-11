Critter Corner: Broad-winged Hawks populate Miami

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Slow down and look up. Photo: Deirdra Funcheon/Axios

👋 Deirdra here. I've been seeing this majestic hawk around my neighborhood this summer.

What's happening: Pelican Harbor Seabird Station director of communications Hannah McDougall tells me it looks like a broad-winged hawk.

Until trying to ID it, I hadn't realized that Florida is home to many species of hawk.

Of note: A spiritual friend tells me that hawks are messengers, reminding us to trust our intuition.

What they're saying: Please avoid using rodenticide to kill rats and mice, which hawks eat.