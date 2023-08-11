2 hours ago - News
Critter Corner: Broad-winged Hawks populate Miami
👋 Deirdra here. I've been seeing this majestic hawk around my neighborhood this summer.
What's happening: Pelican Harbor Seabird Station director of communications Hannah McDougall tells me it looks like a broad-winged hawk.
- Until trying to ID it, I hadn't realized that Florida is home to many species of hawk.
Of note: A spiritual friend tells me that hawks are messengers, reminding us to trust our intuition.
What they're saying: Please avoid using rodenticide to kill rats and mice, which hawks eat.
- "Once consumed, these poisons can accumulate in the raptors' bodies, eventually resulting in death," McDougall says.
- Live or humane kill traps are better.
