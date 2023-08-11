2 hours ago - News

Critter Corner: Broad-winged Hawks populate Miami

Deirdra Funcheon

Slow down and look up. Photo: Deirdra Funcheon/Axios

👋 Deirdra here. I've been seeing this majestic hawk around my neighborhood this summer.

What's happening: Pelican Harbor Seabird Station director of communications Hannah McDougall tells me it looks like a broad-winged hawk.

  • Until trying to ID it, I hadn't realized that Florida is home to many species of hawk.

Of note: A spiritual friend tells me that hawks are messengers, reminding us to trust our intuition.

What they're saying: Please avoid using rodenticide to kill rats and mice, which hawks eat.

  • "Once consumed, these poisons can accumulate in the raptors' bodies, eventually resulting in death," McDougall says.
  • Live or humane kill traps are better.
