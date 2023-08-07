Round 2: Vote for your favorite Miami rapper

Data: Axios reader survey; Bracket: Axios Visuals

The royal rumble of Miami rap continues today with Round 2 of our hip-hop bracket, where you will vote for the best emcee in Miami history.

Why it matters: It's the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this month, and we want to celebrate Miami's place in it all — from Uncle Luke to Denzel Curry — and spark some friendly debate with this (very) unscientific survey.

How it works: With the help of some local hip-hop heads, we came up with a list of the top 16 rap artists — past and present — from Miami and South Florida.

The Sweet 16 launched Friday, and you've narrowed it down to the Elite Eight, voting off big names like Trina, the late XXXTentacion and SpaceGhostPurrp.

What's next: Rick Ross versus 2 Live Crew should be a grudge match, while Pitbull has the easiest path to the semifinals.

Bottom line: Go with your gut. What does being the best mean to you?

🗣️ Voting is open now and closes at the end of the day.