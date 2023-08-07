Round 2: Vote for your favorite Miami rapper
The royal rumble of Miami rap continues today with Round 2 of our hip-hop bracket, where you will vote for the best emcee in Miami history.
Why it matters: It's the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this month, and we want to celebrate Miami's place in it all — from Uncle Luke to Denzel Curry — and spark some friendly debate with this (very) unscientific survey.
How it works: With the help of some local hip-hop heads, we came up with a list of the top 16 rap artists — past and present — from Miami and South Florida.
- The Sweet 16 launched Friday, and you've narrowed it down to the Elite Eight, voting off big names like Trina, the late XXXTentacion and SpaceGhostPurrp.
What's next: Rick Ross versus 2 Live Crew should be a grudge match, while Pitbull has the easiest path to the semifinals.
Bottom line: Go with your gut. What does being the best mean to you?
🗣️ Voting is open now and closes at the end of the day.
