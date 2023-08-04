Things to do in Miami this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Put on your party pants … or party shorts, skorts or combination thereof. It's the weekend!

Here's how to spend it:

The Museum of Graffiti hosts a tattoo showcase with complimentary drinks from 6-9pm.

Free with RSVP.

The Heat's Bam Adebayo hosts his fifth annual basketball clinic for third through 12th graders on Saturday.

Let's Go Party, a Barbie-inspired dance party, is Saturday at Gramps.

The Shōjō's Dojo, which says it's the first sake brewery in Florida, has its grand opening Saturday.

"Something Ancient This Way Comes: Dragons and Mythical Creatures!" is an exhibit with animatronic beasts, plus "explorers' missions and dragon waterquests" for kids at Fairchild Tropical Garden.