Things to do in Miami this weekend
Put on your party pants … or party shorts, skorts or combination thereof. It's the weekend!
- Here's how to spend it:
The Museum of Graffiti hosts a tattoo showcase with complimentary drinks from 6-9pm.
- Free with RSVP.
The Heat's Bam Adebayo hosts his fifth annual basketball clinic for third through 12th graders on Saturday.
- Tickets: $125.
Let's Go Party, a Barbie-inspired dance party, is Saturday at Gramps.
- Tickets: $15.
The Shōjō's Dojo, which says it's the first sake brewery in Florida, has its grand opening Saturday.
"Something Ancient This Way Comes: Dragons and Mythical Creatures!" is an exhibit with animatronic beasts, plus "explorers' missions and dragon waterquests" for kids at Fairchild Tropical Garden.
- Admission: $11.95 kids, $24.95 adults, $17.95 seniors through Sept. 4.
