Things to do in Miami this weekend

The Museum of Graffiti hosts a tattoo showcase with complimentary drinks from 6-9pm.

The Heat's Bam Adebayo hosts his fifth annual basketball clinic for third through 12th graders on Saturday.

Let's Go Party, a Barbie-inspired dance party, is Saturday at Gramps.

The Shōjō's Dojo, which says it's the first sake brewery in Florida, has its grand opening Saturday.

"Something Ancient This Way Comes: Dragons and Mythical Creatures!" is an exhibit with animatronic beasts, plus "explorers' missions and dragon waterquests" for kids at Fairchild Tropical Garden.

  • Admission: $11.95 kids, $24.95 adults, $17.95 seniors through Sept. 4.
