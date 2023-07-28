33 mins ago - Things to Do

Things to do this weekend in Miami

Deirdra Funcheon
Four men dressed like rock stars stand in front of a purple background

CNCO formed from the reality TV show La Banda and announced their farewell tour in May. Photo: Alejandro Granadillo/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

How much energy do you have this weekend?

  • Regardless, we've got options for how to spend it:

🖌️ Wynwood Walls hosts Street Art After Dark Friday from 8-11pm, with DJs and the chance to try spray painting.

  • Tickets: $20.

🩰 The International Ballet Festival of Miami has performances and workshops through Aug. 13 at various venues and price points.

  • A dance marathon at the Miami Beach Bandshell Sunday is free!

🎤 Boy band CNCO plays Oasis Wynwood Saturday.

  • Tickets start at $65.

🇭🇹 Zafem, the Haitian compas band, plays M2 on Miami Beach Saturday.

  • Tickets start at $65.

👟 Kicksquad Miami has a buy-sell-trade event for sneakerheads at the Pullman Hotel Sunday.

  • Tickets: $10.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more