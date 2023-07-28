Things to do this weekend in Miami

Share on email (opens in new window)

CNCO formed from the reality TV show La Banda and announced their farewell tour in May. Photo: Alejandro Granadillo/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

How much energy do you have this weekend?

Regardless, we've got options for how to spend it:

🖌️ Wynwood Walls hosts Street Art After Dark Friday from 8-11pm, with DJs and the chance to try spray painting.

Tickets: $20.

🩰 The International Ballet Festival of Miami has performances and workshops through Aug. 13 at various venues and price points.

A dance marathon at the Miami Beach Bandshell Sunday is free!

🎤 Boy band CNCO plays Oasis Wynwood Saturday.

Tickets start at $65.

🇭🇹 Zafem, the Haitian compas band, plays M2 on Miami Beach Saturday.

Tickets start at $65.

👟 Kicksquad Miami has a buy-sell-trade event for sneakerheads at the Pullman Hotel Sunday.