33 mins ago - Things to Do
Things to do this weekend in Miami
How much energy do you have this weekend?
- Regardless, we've got options for how to spend it:
🖌️ Wynwood Walls hosts Street Art After Dark Friday from 8-11pm, with DJs and the chance to try spray painting.
- Tickets: $20.
🩰 The International Ballet Festival of Miami has performances and workshops through Aug. 13 at various venues and price points.
- A dance marathon at the Miami Beach Bandshell Sunday is free!
🎤 Boy band CNCO plays Oasis Wynwood Saturday.
- Tickets start at $65.
🇭🇹 Zafem, the Haitian compas band, plays M2 on Miami Beach Saturday.
- Tickets start at $65.
👟 Kicksquad Miami has a buy-sell-trade event for sneakerheads at the Pullman Hotel Sunday.
- Tickets: $10.
