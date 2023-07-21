Share on email (opens in new window)

It's hot … but so are you, baby! Slip into something cute, and get out there!

The Miami Salsa Congress has parties, concerts and workshops at the Eden Roc Miami Beach through the weekend.

Tickets start at $35.

There's also the Miami Salsa Festival, with artists including El Gran Combo, Victor Manuelle and Jerry Rivera performing at the Kaseya Center Saturday at 8pm.

Tickets start at $135.

New concert venue ZeyZey in Little River has Latin funk, disco and surf music Saturday beginning at 5pm.

Rolling Loud takes over Hard Rock Stadium through Sunday with Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky headlining a stacked lineup.

Tickets start at $199.

Teatro Avante's International Hispanic Theater Festival runs through July 30, with performances of the Spanish play "Forum" and the Colombian work "Superpasito" this weekend.