App, main and dessert: Your favorite mango recipes
👋 Martin here! I've got a fridge full of mangos from my backyard tree and not enough fruit-loving friends to take them.
- There's only so many smoothies and daiquiris one household can drink.
What's happening: Our readers sent over some of their favorite mango recipes to help my wife and I consume our tropical bounty before it spoils:
Chicky mango: Kevin Rusk, the owner and founder of Titanic Brewery & Restaurant, tells us that he loves making mango-topped chicken and rice for friends.
- Dried mangoes, chopped almonds and cilantro garnish the chicken breast and basmati rice, combining with a bevy of spices to create a bright, balanced bite.
Bokeelia mango mousse: Carol F. says she won a Gulfshore Life cooking contest in 1991 with this boozy recipe.
- It takes four cups of mangoes, an angel food cake, some rum and a few more steps before letting it chill to create a trifle bowl or individual dessert cups.
Mango salsa: Beverly A. likes to eat this sweet-and-spicy salsa over cottage cheese — but I'm sure it works great with chips, too!
- Chop up a large mango, half a cucumber, ¼ cup sweet onion, 5 pickled jalapeños, 1 teaspoon of jalapeño juice, ¼ cup of lime juice and ¼ cup of parsley (and add 1 tsp of honey if it's not sweet enough).
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.