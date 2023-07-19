1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Martin Vassolo
A mango-tinged chicken and rice dish.

Kevin Rusk's inspired chicken and rice. Photo: Courtesy of Kevin Rusk

👋 Martin here! I've got a fridge full of mangos from my backyard tree and not enough fruit-loving friends to take them.

What's happening: Our readers sent over some of their favorite mango recipes to help my wife and I consume our tropical bounty before it spoils:

Chicky mango: Kevin Rusk, the owner and founder of Titanic Brewery & Restaurant, tells us that he loves making mango-topped chicken and rice for friends.

  • Dried mangoes, chopped almonds and cilantro garnish the chicken breast and basmati rice, combining with a bevy of spices to create a bright, balanced bite.

Bokeelia mango mousse: Carol F. says she won a Gulfshore Life cooking contest in 1991 with this boozy recipe.

  • It takes four cups of mangoes, an angel food cake, some rum and a few more steps before letting it chill to create a trifle bowl or individual dessert cups.

Mango salsa: Beverly A. likes to eat this sweet-and-spicy salsa over cottage cheese — but I'm sure it works great with chips, too!

  • Chop up a large mango, half a cucumber, ¼ cup sweet onion, 5 pickled jalapeños, 1 teaspoon of jalapeño juice, ¼ cup of lime juice and ¼ cup of parsley (and add 1 tsp of honey if it's not sweet enough).
