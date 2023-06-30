Share on email (opens in new window)

A cosplayer dressed as a character from "Demon Slayer" at Florida Supercon last year. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

💥 Florida Supercon is Friday through Sunday at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Adult tickets start at $55.

🌭 Smorgasburg Miami turns its regular weekend outdoor food market in Wynwood into a Giant Fourth of July cookout with smoked meats, music and games.

⚽ Inter Miami CF plays one of its last games at home before you-know-who arrives and you'll have to sell your firstborn to get in.

Go Saturday for $34 and brag you weren't just a bandwagon fan.

🎙️ The Pop2000 Tour brings singers from NSYNC, LFO and O-Town to Vivo! at the Dolphin Mall on Saturday. Tickets: $20.

🪘 Gran Fiesta de San Juan celebrates the Afro-Venezuelan identity with more than 100 performers and dancers at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Sunday. Tickets: $25.75.