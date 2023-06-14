Crowds, chaos follow Donald Trump around Miami

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Donald Trump stopped at Cuban restaurant Versailles after his arraignment. Photo: Alon Skuy/Getty Images

As the scene outside became a spectacle, former President Donald Trump was arraigned Tuesday at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in downtown Miami.

Why it matters: The historic proceeding marked the first time a U.S. president has been arraigned on federal criminal charges.

Scenes like Tuesday's are likely to be repeated as Trump returns to Miami for future court dates.

What's happening: Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts related to his handling of classified documents after he left the White House.

Cameras were not allowed in the courthouse, but reporters on scene said attorney Todd Blanche spoke for Trump.

His legal team requested a jury trial.

Details: Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman oversaw the hearing, but Florida District Judge Aileen Cannon is assigned to the case.

Trump was arrested and fingerprinted, as was his aide Walt Nauta, who was also indicted for allegedly concealing some of the classified documents. Nauta will not be arraigned until June 27, per CNN.

The latest: There was a heavy police presence outside the courthouse Tuesday.

People from the group "Blacks for Trump" wore matching T-shirts while comedian Jason Scoop impersonated the former president.

One man held a real pig's head on a stick while another dressed in a black-and-white striped jailbird outfit, per Miami Herald photos.

Police at one point examined a suspicious device, a flatscreen TV that was removed from the site.

They made one arrest, per WJNO.

Of note: Trump, Nauta and their motorcade made a pit stop at famous Cuban restaurant Versailles in Little Havana after the proceedings.

Trump prayed, posed with mixed martial arts fighter Jorge Masvidal and complained about a "government that's out of control," per the Daily Mail.

The crowd also sang "Happy Birthday," as Trump turns 77 on Wednesday.

What's next: The case could drag on for years, even past the 2024 presidential election in which Trump is currently the leading Republican candidate.