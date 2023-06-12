How much space you get for $1,500 in rent in Florida

Data: RentCafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data; Note: Analysis includes 200 largest U.S. cities; Chart: Axios Visuals

A monthly rent of $1,500 only gets you a 554-square-foot apartment in Miami — substantially less than the national average of 782 square feet, per a new report from listing service RentCafe.

In Columbus, Georgia, you can get 1,545 square feet for the same price; in Boston, just 320.

What's happening: Researchers considered the rent-to-space ratio in buildings with 50 units or more across the 200 biggest U.S. cities.

Yes, but: It's still cheaper to rent than buy in the majority of the country, a new Redfin report shares.