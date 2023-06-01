1 hour ago - Things to Do
Ayesha Curry to speak at local business event
Ayesha Curry — chef, author, founder of Sweet July and wife of NBA superstar Steph Curry — is joining the hosts of financial literacy podcast "Earn Your Leisure" to discuss entrepreneurship Monday at a free event called The Forward Forum.
Why it matters: Forward, Square's accelerator program, helps Black and Latino entrepreneurs who have traditionally struggled to access capital and support.
If you go: 11am - 2pm at Miami Ironside, 7580 NE 4th Court #111, Miami. RSVP by Sunday.
