Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Ayesha Curry promoting her lifestyle brand Sweet July last year. Photo: Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for JustFab

Ayesha Curry — chef, author, founder of Sweet July and wife of NBA superstar Steph Curry — is joining the hosts of financial literacy podcast "Earn Your Leisure" to discuss entrepreneurship Monday at a free event called The Forward Forum.

Why it matters: Forward, Square's accelerator program, helps Black and Latino entrepreneurs who have traditionally struggled to access capital and support.

If you go: 11am - 2pm at Miami Ironside, 7580 NE 4th Court #111, Miami. RSVP by Sunday.