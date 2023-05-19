Things to do this weekend in Miami
Inside, outside — you've got options this weekend!
🎤 Jeremy Piven, the actor famous for "Entourage," is also a podcaster and comedian. He's at the Miami Improv all weekend. Tickets: $30.
🚮 Surfrider leads a Paddle Cleanup of Biscayne Bay at Morningside Park from 9am-noon Saturday. Bring your stand-up paddleboard or kayak, or rentals available.
🌿 Little River Cooperative hosts a workshop on "pirating plants" — growing them from cuttings — on Saturday. Tickets: $55.
🎥 Rooftop Cinema Club celebrates prom season with classic rom-coms and coming-of-age movies. "Crazy, Stupid, Love" screens on Sunday. Tickets start at $19.75.
🎭 "Create Dangerously" is a theatrical adaptation of essays by Haitian immigrant and literary sensation Edwidge Danticat. Performs at Miami New Drama through May 28. Tickets start at $46.50.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.