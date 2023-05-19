Marco Rubio's favorite slang and other phrases unique to Miami
We recently reported on a new FIU study analyzing Miami's "distinct dialect," which utilizes phrases translated literally from Spanish to English.
- We asked our readers for your favorite examples of "Miami English," and y'all didn't disappoint.
Qué están diciendo: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who was born in Miami to Cuban parents, emailed us his pick: "Embarcated," translated from the Spanish "embarcado," meaning to ditch or stand up someone.
- Here are some of our other favorites:
💊 A couple of readers tell us that Miamians "drink" their medicine or pills instead of "taking" them.
- "Drink" is translated directly from "tomar," meaning to both take and drink in Spanish.
🕯️ George R. prefers to "turn on the candle" instead of lighting it. (In Spanish, "prender la vela" translates to "turn on.")
💵 Natalie S. says that at the checkout counter, the cashier might say, "It's five dollars with 23," if the total is $5.23.
The other side: Ohio native Ashley D. says her Miami-born husband pokes fun at her Americanisms, too, like when she's going to "run to the store" or " jump in the shower."
- He responds, "Take the car!" or "Just step in the shower, don't get hurt!"
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.