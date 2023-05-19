Marco Rubio's favorite slang and other phrases unique to Miami

We recently reported on a new FIU study analyzing Miami's "distinct dialect," which utilizes phrases translated literally from Spanish to English.

We asked our readers for your favorite examples of "Miami English," and y'all didn't disappoint.

Qué están diciendo: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who was born in Miami to Cuban parents, emailed us his pick: "Embarcated," translated from the Spanish "embarcado," meaning to ditch or stand up someone.

Here are some of our other favorites:

💊 A couple of readers tell us that Miamians "drink" their medicine or pills instead of "taking" them.

"Drink" is translated directly from "tomar," meaning to both take and drink in Spanish.

🕯️ George R. prefers to "turn on the candle" instead of lighting it. (In Spanish, "prender la vela" translates to "turn on.")

💵 Natalie S. says that at the checkout counter, the cashier might say, "It's five dollars with 23," if the total is $5.23.

The other side: Ohio native Ashley D. says her Miami-born husband pokes fun at her Americanisms, too, like when she's going to "run to the store" or " jump in the shower."