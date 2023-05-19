2 hours ago - News

Marco Rubio's favorite slang and other phrases unique to Miami

Deirdra Funcheon
Illustration of a flamingo and a speech bubble containing an inverted exclamation point and a standard exclamation point.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

We recently reported on a new FIU study analyzing Miami's "distinct dialect," which utilizes phrases translated literally from Spanish to English.

  • We asked our readers for your favorite examples of "Miami English," and y'all didn't disappoint.

Qué están diciendo: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who was born in Miami to Cuban parents, emailed us his pick: "Embarcated," translated from the Spanish "embarcado," meaning to ditch or stand up someone.

  • Here are some of our other favorites:

💊 A couple of readers tell us that Miamians "drink" their medicine or pills instead of "taking" them.

  • "Drink" is translated directly from "tomar," meaning to both take and drink in Spanish.

🕯️ George R. prefers to "turn on the candle" instead of lighting it. (In Spanish, "prender la vela" translates to "turn on.")

💵 Natalie S. says that at the checkout counter, the cashier might say, "It's five dollars with 23," if the total is $5.23.

The other side: Ohio native Ashley D. says her Miami-born husband pokes fun at her Americanisms, too, like when she's going to "run to the store" or " jump in the shower."

  • He responds, "Take the car!" or "Just step in the shower, don't get hurt!"
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more