Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Friday is National Bike to Work Day — but be careful out there.

What's happening: There were 7.7 fatal bicycle crashes on average for every million Miami residents between 2017-2021, per data from the League of American Bicyclists via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That's up 28% from 2012-2016, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Why it matters: Miami ranked fifth among cities with the most fatal bicycle crashes.

Nationally, there were 2.7 fatal crashes on average for every million U.S. residents between 2017-2021 — up 5% from 2012-2016.

New Orleans (9.9), Tucson (8.9) and Jacksonville (7.9) had the country's highest rates per million residents.

Zoom out: The pandemic and rising popularity of e-bikes have led to a boom in cycling.

Zoom in: Sticking to these county bike trails should be safer than riding in traffic.