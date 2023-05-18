1 hour ago - News

Bike crash fatalities on the rise

Deirdra Funcheon
Data: The League of American Bicyclists via NHTSA; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Friday is National Bike to Work Day — but be careful out there.

What's happening: There were 7.7 fatal bicycle crashes on average for every million Miami residents between 2017-2021, per data from the League of American Bicyclists via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

  • That's up 28% from 2012-2016, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Why it matters: Miami ranked fifth among cities with the most fatal bicycle crashes.

  • Nationally, there were 2.7 fatal crashes on average for every million U.S. residents between 2017-2021 — up 5% from 2012-2016.
  • New Orleans (9.9), Tucson (8.9) and Jacksonville (7.9) had the country's highest rates per million residents.

Zoom out: The pandemic and rising popularity of e-bikes have led to a boom in cycling.

Zoom in: Sticking to these county bike trails should be safer than riding in traffic.

