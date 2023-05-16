Egg prices in Miami are finally coming down
Thankfully for shoppers, the price is going down for at least one household staple: eggs.
Driving the news: Recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows a sharp drop in the wholesale prices retailers are paying for eggs.
- Prices dropped to about 78 cents per dozen in the first week of May, down from a high of about $5.30 at the end of 2022, Axios' Matt Phillips reports.
Context: An outbreak of Avian influenza caused a huge surge in egg prices, the worst since a similar outbreak hit in 1973.
Yes, but: These are wholesale prices, so shoppers pay more than that at grocery stores.
Zoom in: Miami New Times reported in January that based on Instacart data, the average price for a dozen eggs locally was $6.67. Walmart's large white eggs were $3.96.
- The spike was a challenge for restaurants, per the New Times. Some considered tweaking their menus, while others absorbed the cost.
- Monday, Instacart showed Aldi charging $1.89 for Grade A Large eggs in Miami and Publix charging $3.45. Walmart's were $1.70 online.
The bottom line: Lower prices will likely make their way to consumers, but it'll take time.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.