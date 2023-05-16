23 mins ago - Food and Drink

Egg prices in Miami are finally coming down

Deirdra Funcheon

A person shops for eggs. Photo: Lance McMillan/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Thankfully for shoppers, the price is going down for at least one household staple: eggs.

Driving the news: Recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows a sharp drop in the wholesale prices retailers are paying for eggs.

  • Prices dropped to about 78 cents per dozen in the first week of May, down from a high of about $5.30 at the end of 2022, Axios' Matt Phillips reports.

Context: An outbreak of Avian influenza caused a huge surge in egg prices, the worst since a similar outbreak hit in 1973.

Yes, but: These are wholesale prices, so shoppers pay more than that at grocery stores.

Zoom in: Miami New Times reported in January that based on Instacart data, the average price for a dozen eggs locally was $6.67. Walmart's large white eggs were $3.96.

  • The spike was a challenge for restaurants, per the New Times. Some considered tweaking their menus, while others absorbed the cost.
  • Monday, Instacart showed Aldi charging $1.89 for Grade A Large eggs in Miami and Publix charging $3.45. Walmart's were $1.70 online.

The bottom line: Lower prices will likely make their way to consumers, but it'll take time.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more