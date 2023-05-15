2 hours ago - Things to Do

Score cheap tickets to these summer concerts in Miami

Martin Vassolo

Alicia Keys performing in Bogotá last week. Photo: Juan Pablo Pino / AFP via Getty Images

Humidity isn't the only thing in the air this summer — concert season is finally upon us.

Why it matters: Post-pandemic demand for live shows has come roaring back, Axios' Erica Pandey writes.

Driving the news: Artists soon coming to South Florida range from pop icons Beyoncé and Alicia Keys to old-school rockers ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Noel Gallagher.

  • And as part of Live Nation's Concert Week — running through tomorrow — you can get tickets to some shows for as low as $25 (sorry, not for Beyoncé).

Here are some shows to check out (* denotes Concert Week deal still available as of yesterday):

💭 Martin's thought bubble: Miami has been on a roll lately with some great indie shows, from Lucy Daucus to Bright Eyes and Big Thief. And fans are eating it up.

