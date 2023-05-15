2 hours ago - Things to Do
Score cheap tickets to these summer concerts in Miami
Humidity isn't the only thing in the air this summer — concert season is finally upon us.
Why it matters: Post-pandemic demand for live shows has come roaring back, Axios' Erica Pandey writes.
- Live Nation's event attendance was up 24% in 2022 compared with 2019, and the company expects 2023 to outpace those numbers.
Driving the news: Artists soon coming to South Florida range from pop icons Beyoncé and Alicia Keys to old-school rockers ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Noel Gallagher.
- And as part of Live Nation's Concert Week — running through tomorrow — you can get tickets to some shows for as low as $25 (sorry, not for Beyoncé).
Here are some shows to check out (* denotes Concert Week deal still available as of yesterday):
- * Charlie Puth (May 31, FPL Solar Amphitheater)
- * TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston (June 3, FPL Solar Amphitheater)
- * Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds (June 21, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre)
- * Young the Giant and Milky Chance (July 22, FPL Solar Amphitheater)
- Alicia Keys (June 28, FLA Live Arena; tickets starting at $45)
- ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd (July 21, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre; starting at $35
- Cigarettes After Sex (June 28, FPL Solar Amphitheater; starting at $70)
- Beyoncé (Aug. 18, Hard Rock Stadium; starting at $200)
- JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown (Aug. 19, Revolution Live; starting at $37)
💭 Martin's thought bubble: Miami has been on a roll lately with some great indie shows, from Lucy Daucus to Bright Eyes and Big Thief. And fans are eating it up.
- The Men I Trust show at Revolution Live next month is already sold out, so I bought a resale ticket for double the price.
