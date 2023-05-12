What to do this weekend in Miami
Get in, loser! We're going out this weekend!
🎲 Friday is Adult Game Night: The Haitian Edition at Randy's in North Miami.
😂 Vien Phommachanh, a doctor by day and comedian by night, headlines the Villain Theater tonight. Tickets: $20.
🛍️ Walter's Mercado is a pop-up market (and nod to a beloved character) selling vintage clothes, books and furniture. It's every other Saturday, including tomorrow, at Little River Cultural Garden.
🎨 Fountainhead Arts encouraged 300 artists across Miami to open their studios to the public from 11am to 6pm Saturday. Free!
🐦 World Migratory Bird Day is Saturday. Report the birds you see on the free eBird Mobile app.
👩 Sunday is Mother's Day! Check out our brunch picks.
- Or head to the Love Your Mother Everglades Clean-Up from 3-7pm.
