What to do this weekend in Miami

Get in, loser! We're going out this weekend!

🎲 Friday is Adult Game Night: The Haitian Edition at Randy's in North Miami.

Learn to play mancala or oslè while munching on some fritay.

😂 Vien Phommachanh, a doctor by day and comedian by night, headlines the Villain Theater tonight. Tickets: $20.

🛍️ Walter's Mercado is a pop-up market (and nod to a beloved character) selling vintage clothes, books and furniture. It's every other Saturday, including tomorrow, at Little River Cultural Garden.

🎨 Fountainhead Arts encouraged 300 artists across Miami to open their studios to the public from 11am to 6pm Saturday. Free!

🐦 World Migratory Bird Day is Saturday. Report the birds you see on the free eBird Mobile app.

👩 Sunday is Mother's Day! Check out our brunch picks.