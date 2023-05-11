28 mins ago - Things to Do
3 hammocks perfect for Florida camping
👋 Deirdra here — I'm a former Outward Bound instructor and Boy Scout mom.
What's happening: In the camping world, people are foregoing tents for hammocks.
- They even have meetups, or "HangCons."
Here's my take on a few brands I've tried:
Eno: My boyfriend bought two, plus a bar to connect them. Romantic!
- It relieves his back pain, but I felt weirdly bent.
- He says the secret is lying about 20-30° diagonally.
Kammok: Love that its stand adjusts and can be used as a bed or chair.
- My kid slept in it in his bedroom for a month!
Lawson: Lays flatter and has a built-in bug net.
- But when I moved off-center, it tipped like a carnival ladder game and I went flying through the screen!
- Lawson then replaced it and advised hanging it more loosely (they also sell a stabilizer kit).
- Voilà! Super roomy and cozy!
Pro tip: Take a hammock and camp at Oleta River or Jonathan Dickinson state parks, on Peanut Island, or along the Peace River.
