Report: Miami Beach leads Florida in loud music tickets

Black drivers in Florida are disproportionately affected by a recent law allowing police to issue tickets for loud music, according to an investigation by Fresh Take Florida.

Catch up fast: The law, which took effect last July, makes it illegal to play music from your car if it can be heard 25 feet away.

By the numbers: Fresh Take Florida, staffed by student journalists at UF, reviewed 850 loud music tickets issued between May and December 2022.

The investigation found that Black drivers received nearly 37% of the tickets despite making up just 16% of Florida's driving-eligible population.

Zoom in: Miami Beach issued the most loud music tickets across the state: 155 total with 75 issued to Black drivers.

The South Beach entertainment district is a popular place for drivers to show off their luxury cars and blare music.

City leaders have proposed installing noise-detecting cameras at traffic lights to try and crack down.

What they're saying: "Noise-related concerns have been a top priority of our elected officials and residents," a police spokesperson tells Axios.

Worthy of your time: Tickets for loud music nearly 3 times more likely for Black drivers under new Florida law