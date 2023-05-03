Protesters say bill threatens historic buildings in Miami Beach
With a row of colorful Art Deco hotels as their backdrop, preservationists gathered in South Beach on Tuesday to protest a bill they fear may lead to the demolition of the area's historic oceanside hotels.
Why it matters: The Art Deco Historic District — listed in the National Register of Historic Places — is the postcard for Miami's tourist economy. Its preservation is credited with spearheading the city's revitalization since the 1980s.
Driving the news: Organized by the Miami Design Preservation League, the protest was its final push to try and kill House Bill 1317.
- The bill would allow property owners to demolish historic buildings located in coastal flood zones if they don't meet FEMA standards for new construction.
- It would also preempt local historic preservation laws that require replacement buildings to be constructed under a certain height or follow the original design of the building.
Between the lines: Protesters gathered Tuesday on Ocean Drive at the bust of preservationist Barbara Baer-Capitman, who founded the MDPL and is credited with saving the Art Deco district.
What they're saying: "Residents are sending a loud message to Tallahassee: "Hands off our history!" MDPL executive director Daniel Ciraldo tells Axios.
What we're watching: The legislative session ends Friday and the House bill has yet to get a vote.
