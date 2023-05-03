With a row of colorful Art Deco hotels as their backdrop, preservationists gathered in South Beach on Tuesday to protest a bill they fear may lead to the demolition of the area's historic oceanside hotels.

Why it matters: The Art Deco Historic District — listed in the National Register of Historic Places — is the postcard for Miami's tourist economy. Its preservation is credited with spearheading the city's revitalization since the 1980s.

Driving the news: Organized by the Miami Design Preservation League, the protest was its final push to try and kill House Bill 1317.

The bill would allow property owners to demolish historic buildings located in coastal flood zones if they don't meet FEMA standards for new construction.

It would also preempt local historic preservation laws that require replacement buildings to be constructed under a certain height or follow the original design of the building.

Between the lines: Protesters gathered Tuesday on Ocean Drive at the bust of preservationist Barbara Baer-Capitman, who founded the MDPL and is credited with saving the Art Deco district.

What they're saying: "Residents are sending a loud message to Tallahassee: "Hands off our history!" MDPL executive director Daniel Ciraldo tells Axios.

What we're watching: The legislative session ends Friday and the House bill has yet to get a vote.