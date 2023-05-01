👋 Deirdra here. I recently discovered Aguacate Sanctuary of Love — an amazing juice bar, vegan restaurant, wellness center and animal sanctuary.

What's happening: Real estate agent Daney Cabrera opened the spot in 2019.

They have a cow who paints and kids can read aloud to pigs and goats.

Plus: yoga classes and a book club.

If you go: Open seven days a week at 12100 SW 43 St. in Kendall.