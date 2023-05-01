1 hour ago - Food and Drink
A magical oasis in Miami
👋 Deirdra here. I recently discovered Aguacate Sanctuary of Love — an amazing juice bar, vegan restaurant, wellness center and animal sanctuary.
What's happening: Real estate agent Daney Cabrera opened the spot in 2019.
- They have a cow who paints and kids can read aloud to pigs and goats.
- Plus: yoga classes and a book club.
If you go: Open seven days a week at 12100 SW 43 St. in Kendall.
- Try the "Feel the Beets" smoothie ($7) and vegan pan con lechón ($12).
