Here's how to enjoy this alternately rainy/sunny/hot (very South Florida!) weekend:

🍄 Beltane — a festival with yoga, music, sound healing, tantra and a mushroom camp — is today through Monday at the H'om retreat center in Homestead.

✈️ The Fort Lauderdale Air Show on Saturday and Sunday features the Blue Angels and the F-22 Raptor demo team.

Premium seats start at $72.25, otherwise free.

🐢 The Miami Beach Turtle Fest has family-friendly crafts, games and activities. 11am-2pm Saturday at Altos Del Mar Park.

🐦 Birdstock, a concert to benefit the Tropical Audubon Society, starts at 7pm Saturday. Kids and picnic blankets are welcome.

$10 donation requested.

🎤 Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA plays the Kaseya Center Saturday.

🐕 A Barks and Bubbles Puppy Brunch welcomes dogs to The National Hotel on Sunday from 11:30am–2:30pm. Humans can order from onsite restaurant Mareva 1939.