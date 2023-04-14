Miami Beach Pride, bay cleanups and more things to do this weekend

Juan Calleros, Fher Olvera, Alex González and Sergio Vallín of Maná perform at The Forum on March 18, 2022, in Inglewood, California. Photo: Timothy Norris/WireImage

The Miami Beach Pride Festival kicks off this weekend at Lummus Park, featuring musical performances and culminating in a parade Sunday on Ocean Drive. The events start at noon and are all free.

Plus, there's plenty more to do this weekend, from concerts to bay cleanups:

🍓 Friday and Saturday are your final chances to get the famous cinnamon rolls from Knaus Berry Farm. The Homestead shop will close for the summer and reopen in late October.

🎸 Mexican supergroup Maná plays the Kaseya Center Friday and Saturday night. Tickets: $34+.

🗑️ Join Miami Waterkeeper at Morningside Park at 8:30am Saturday for the Baynanza annual cleanup of the Biscayne Bay shoreline.

🎣 The Catch, a saltwater fishing tournament featuring NFL players including Tyreek Hill and Justin Herbert, will take place off the shores of Miami Beach Saturday. Watch it on CBS from 1-3pm, broadcast from the Fontainebleau Resort.

🎷 Saturday at 6pm, Jazz in the Heights Southern Soul Edition takes place at Sgt. Joseph Delancy Park. The free event features Hot105 radio personality James T, motivational speaker TK Owens, and singer Lenny Williams of Tower of Power.

🐎 The Longines Global Champions Tour — an equestrian show-jumping competition that encompasses 16 world-class destinations — makes its Miami Beach stop on the sand by Collins Park through Sunday. Spectating is free but VIP tickets start at $159.37.

🎤 Janet Jackson hits the Hard Rock Live Sunday night. Tickets: $85+.