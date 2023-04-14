Heat lucky to avoid Bulls' secret weapon: star's screaming daughter

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan attends a press conference with his daughter Diar DeRozan in 2016. Diar, now 9, went viral for her courtside antics at a recent game. Photo: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

When the Miami Heat face off against the Chicago Bulls Friday night in a do-or-die game for the final playoff spot in the East, the Kaseya Center is going to be filled with passionate Heat fans cheering on the home team.

Yes, but: There's one screaming fan that the Heat definitely don’t want anywhere near the game: Diar DeRozan.

The latest: DeRozan said after the game that Diar wouldn't travel with the team to Miami tonight because she has to get back to class.

What they're saying: There's been an outpouring of hilarious responses on social media. NBA writer Ricky O'Donnell described Diar's "48-minute performance" as a "masterclass in being annoying."

One Bulls fan made an online petition requesting Diar get the day off to come to tonight's game.

"To Diar DeRozan's teacher: may we kindly request Diar be excused from school on Friday," the Bulls official Twitter account wrote. The team tallied 36 screams for Diar and jokingly called her the "player of the game."

The bottom line: The Heat will fortunately have the luxury of shooting free throws in peace with a chance to advance to the playoffs on the line.