Miami women get paid the least compared to other big metros

The Miami area is the worst-paying large metro in the nation for women, according to a new study.

Driving the news: Financial website Smartest Dollar published an analysis last week of data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Census Bureau to determine the country's best-paying locations for women.

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach ranked last among the 56 large metro areas analyzed.

Factoring in small- and medium-sized metros, Miami still fares terribly: 345 out of 354.

By the numbers: Here, roughly 47% of women work full-time, and they make a median annual wage of $38,576, compared with the national median of $49,263, per 2021 data adjusted for cost of living.

Meanwhile, the median wage for men in the area is $45,825. Nationally, it's $60,428.

The cost of living in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach is 9.9% higher than the national average.

Zoom out: Florida also ranked last out of all 50 states, with the women's wage median being $41,633.

The lowest-playing metro in the country is Lawton, Oklahoma, where the median wage for women is $35,686.

The highest-paying is San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California, where the median wage is $74,714.

The big picture: Nationally, women have earned roughly 82% as much as men for the past 20 years, Axios' Ivana Saric reports.

The gaps are more staggering for Black and Hispanic women, who earned 70 cents and 65 cents, respectively, to every dollar earned by a white man in 2022.

White women earned 83 cents and Asian women earned 93 cents, according to a recently published Pew Research Center analysis.

Between the lines: No single reason accounts for the lack of progress made in the pay gap over the past two decades, Pew's analysis said.