Women who deserve a statue in Miami, according to readers

For Women's History Month, Axios reported on the lack of female representation in Miami's public monuments, and asked readers who should be honored with a statue in the city. Here are some of reader's picks:

M. Athalie Range

Range, the first African American elected to the Miami City Commission, began her public service as the president of a Parent Teacher Association at her children's school in Liberty City, demanding improved conditions at the segregated school.

Range, a successful business owner and widowed mother of four, advocated for the desegregation of Miami's schools and fought to get regular trash pickups in Miami's Black neighborhoods.

In 1971, she became the first Black cabinet director and the first woman cabinet director in Florida history when she was appointed the head of the Florida Department of Community Affairs.

She served as the founding chairwoman of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust, which was established to preserve what was once the only public beach in Miami-Dade County open to African Americans.

Gloria Estefan

The Cuban American singer, actor and entrepreneur is considered the most successful Latin crossover performer in pop music history.

Estefan — who hit the scene with her husband Emilio Estefan's Miami Sound Machine band — became the first Cuban American to receive a Kennedy Center Honors recognition for her career's impact. She and Emilio Estefan were also recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The University of Miami alumnus is a seven-time Grammy winner and she also founded her own charity to promote education, health and cultural development.

Celia Cruz

The Queen of Salsa made her home in New York but Celia Cruz had a huge impact in Miami.