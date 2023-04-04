Miami sees slightly more precipitation this past winter
Miami got 7.5 inches of precipitation this past winter — 1.1 inches more than average, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Why it matters: Wintertime precipitation can cause hazardous conditions from blizzards and ice storms, which prevent travel and knock out power — but it can also alleviate drought, especially in mountainous areas that rely on melting snowpack each spring to replenish groundwater supplies.
The big picture: Nationally, a band of heavier-than-usual precipitation stretched from California to Minnesota:
- Much of California and the midwestern United States had some of the wettest winter weather on record.
- The opposite was true in the Pacific Northwest and in parts of Texas and Florida, which were significantly drier than average.
Zoom in: Miami's winter was the 30th wettest, based on 127 years of data.
- Naples, Florida, meanwhile, had its driest winter on record, with just 0.95 inches of precipitation — about 3.5 inches below average.
Of note: For this analysis, "winter" is defined as Dec. 1, 2022 – Feb. 28, 2023.
Between the lines: It's no surprise that several California towns set or came close to setting new wintertime precipitation records considering the frequent strong storms affecting the Golden State in recent months.
- Much of California's precipitation lately has been driven by atmospheric rivers — "long, narrow highways of moisture, typically located at about 10,000 to 15,000 feet above the surface," as Axios' Andrew Freedman writes in this helpful explainer.
- That California is getting so much precipitation is easing concerns about drought there somewhat.
- Still, what's fallen so far is nowhere near enough to fully resolve the water crisis that continues to plague the American West.
The bottom line: Climate change is raising the odds and severity of precipitation extremes — both heavy rain and snow as well as prolonged and severe dry spells.
- However, it does not mean that every season, and even each year, will set a record.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.