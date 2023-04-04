Data: NOAA; Map: Axios Visuals

Miami got 7.5 inches of precipitation this past winter — 1.1 inches more than average, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Why it matters: Wintertime precipitation can cause hazardous conditions from blizzards and ice storms, which prevent travel and knock out power — but it can also alleviate drought, especially in mountainous areas that rely on melting snowpack each spring to replenish groundwater supplies.

The big picture: Nationally, a band of heavier-than-usual precipitation stretched from California to Minnesota:

Much of California and the midwestern United States had some of the wettest winter weather on record.

The opposite was true in the Pacific Northwest and in parts of Texas and Florida, which were significantly drier than average.

Zoom in: Miami's winter was the 30th wettest, based on 127 years of data.

Naples, Florida, meanwhile, had its driest winter on record, with just 0.95 inches of precipitation — about 3.5 inches below average.

Of note: For this analysis, "winter" is defined as Dec. 1, 2022 – Feb. 28, 2023.

Between the lines: It's no surprise that several California towns set or came close to setting new wintertime precipitation records considering the frequent strong storms affecting the Golden State in recent months.

Much of California's precipitation lately has been driven by atmospheric rivers — "long, narrow highways of moisture, typically located at about 10,000 to 15,000 feet above the surface," as Axios' Andrew Freedman writes in this helpful explainer.

That California is getting so much precipitation is easing concerns about drought there somewhat.

Still, what's fallen so far is nowhere near enough to fully resolve the water crisis that continues to plague the American West.

The bottom line: Climate change is raising the odds and severity of precipitation extremes — both heavy rain and snow as well as prolonged and severe dry spells.