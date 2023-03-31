It's the start of April, and Miami Beach Pride kicks off this weekend. Here are six other things to do across Miami:

Friday at 7pm, Florida International University hosts legendary conservationist Jane Goodall. The event is sold out, but a limited number of tickets, which start at $50, could be made available today.

Critical Mass, meanwhile, invites people to join the monthly community bike ride. Friday night's route covers 20 miles and leaves at 7:15pm from Government Center.

Gucci Mane performs at LIV Friday night ($65+) and dance music duo Sofi Tukker comes to Club Space ($26.45+).

Saturday, Little River Flea, the artisan market, pops up at the Future of Cities Climate + Innovation Hub in Little Haiti from 1 to 6 pm.

Country music, line dancing, and food galore are on tap at Pinecrest Gardens' 8th annual Chili Cook-Off Saturday. Tickets: $8-$10.

On Sunday, pickleball goes big time with tennis legends Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe and Andy Roddick competing for a $1 million purse at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Tickets: $46+.