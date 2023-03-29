Most Miamians hate QR codes, according to readers

A QR code for the menu at the Native At Browns restaurant in London, UK, on Friday, May 6, 2022. Photo: Miles Willis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Miami has a lot of opinions on the use of digital menus at restaurants.

Axios Miami asked readers this week where they stand on the QR code debate and most responded that they prefer physical menus over digital ones — but not everyone agreed!

What you're saying: Readers gave several reasons why they dislike QR code menus, including that they can be hard to read and promote the use of phones during meals.

Reader David S. says, "QR menus do a terrible job of presenting the food and beverage offerings of a restaurant. I don't know any customer who prefers QR menus over paper menus."

Ashley D. says she finds digital menus hard to read sometimes and hopes restaurants get the memo: "I can't imagine someone older dealing with that on their phone and not having the option of a physical menu."

The intrigue: Miami-Dade commissioners agree with the anti-QR crowd. They passed a resolution urging the state to require restaurants to offer paper alternatives.

Commissioner Eileen Higgins, who sponsored the resolution, told Axios that she hasn’t heard from lawmakers yet but hopes that she “shamed a few restaurants into giving folks the option.”

The other side: Patricia M. — a former server, bartender and hostess — says paper menus aren't hygienic:

"Usually it’s someone's side work to wipe them down but when it does happen (if it does) it's usually with a dirty rag or dry rag (no cleaner).”

"Everyone is always on their phone anyway, QR codes are easier and cleaner," she wrote. "An added bonus is that restaurants have to keep their menus updated online now, which is a huge pro for foodies or people who like to plan their meals."

Reader Mike F. says QR-code menus are a "smart simple solution" that save restaurants money and time, though he said they can be improved.