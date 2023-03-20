Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk's favorite Fort Lauderdale spots
Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers take the ice tonight in Detroit against the Red Wings.
State of play: The Panthers right winger was the MVP of the 2023 NHL All-Star Game last month after scoring four goals and three assists.
The intrigue: Hockey is a family affair. His dad Keith is a Hall of Famer who played 19 seasons in the NHL, and his brother Brady plays for the Ottawa Senators.
Zoom in: Tkachuk, who grew up in St. Louis, has said he loves being in South Florida. He landed here after a trade last summer.
Axios caught up with Tkachuk about his favorite things to do near his Fort Lauderdale home:
☕️ Breakfast: "I honestly don't eat that much breakfast, but Ann's Florist & Coffee Bar on Las Olas is my go-to spot."
- "I literally am there almost every day. I switch [my order] up between the nitro cold brew or a latte."
⛳️ Daytime activity: "Either get in a couple rounds of golf or ride my jet ski."
- "Really, anything outside when the weather is nice!"
🦪 Lunch: "I really like Coconuts on the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale."
- "I usually get lots of oysters."
🚶♂️ Evening activity: "Walk up and down Las Olas [Boulevard]. It's the greatest street... You can't go wrong!"
🇬🇷 Dinner: "There are so many great spots here it's really tough to pick just one, but I'd say Greek Islands Taverna is up there."
