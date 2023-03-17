7 things to do in Miami during St. Patrick's Day weekend

Friends enjoy drinks at a local Irish pub in Coral Gables as they join others in celebrating St. Patrick's Day in 2006. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images.

It's St. Patrick's Day, which means this weekend is going to be a big green extravaganza.

Miami may not dye our rivers green like in Chicago or Tampa, but green beer and Irish whiskey will be flowing at several parties in the area.

🍺 Head to The Wharf for the St. Patrick's Day Riverside Festival, which kicks off at 4pm today. Live music, drink specials (like a free Harp Lager with any shot of Irish whiskey you order) and more festive fun. RSVP online for a free shot glass.

🍀 St. Pat's Wynwood: The party kicks off today at 4pm at Wynwood Marketplace and the fun doesn't stop until 3am. There will be live music, drinks, food stalls and activities. RSVP for free green beer.

Here are some other things to do this weekend:

🎭 Catch the new play "Defacing Michael Jackson" at the Colony Theater on Lincoln Road. The coming-of-age play, written by Miami playwright Aurin Squire and presented by Miami New Drama, is set in 1984 Opa-Locka and centers on an MJ fan club. Tickets start at $46.

🐝 Saturday in Little River, open up a backyard beehive & dip your own candles in an interactive workshop by Combcutters. Experiences range from $5-$60.

🎤 Plies, Pleasure P, Ball Greezy, Ice Billion Berg and dozens more performers will pack the stage at the free People Matter Fest at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium on Saturday. Radio veteran Papa Keith, from 103.5, founded the festival to bring people together and curb gun violence.

🎾 Tennis greats will descend on Miami Gardens for the Miami Open, which begins Sunday and runs through April 2. Tickets start at $15.

🍕 The Miami-Dade Youth Fair runs through April 9, and there are plenty of funky foods to try. Admission: $12+.