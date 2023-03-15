Snag a free sticky bun at Miami's Rolled this weekend

Move over, Cinnabon.

What's happening: Last fall, Andre Gonzalez, the founder of Night Owl Cookies, opened a new Miami sweet shop called Rolled, with a fresh take on the classic cinnamon roll.

The shop sells 10 flavors of sticky rolls, including Guava y Queso, Funfetti Cake and Ham.

On Saturday, Rolled is giving out one free "OG Sticky Roll" to each of the first 400 customers who visit the store.

What they're saying: In a statement, Gonzalez explained how the concept came to him: "As I turned 30, I looked back and realized, I too have grown and evolved and I wanted to create a brand that embodied where I am now as a person."

"When I was thinking of what's the complete opposite of a nighttime cookie concept … I instantly thought: artisanal rolls and coffee bar!"

If you go: Rolled is located at 10524 SW 8th St. Miami, and open from 7am to 6pm daily.