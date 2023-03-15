13 mins ago - Food and Drink
Snag a free sticky bun at Miami's Rolled this weekend
Move over, Cinnabon.
What's happening: Last fall, Andre Gonzalez, the founder of Night Owl Cookies, opened a new Miami sweet shop called Rolled, with a fresh take on the classic cinnamon roll.
- The shop sells 10 flavors of sticky rolls, including Guava y Queso, Funfetti Cake and Ham.
- On Saturday, Rolled is giving out one free "OG Sticky Roll" to each of the first 400 customers who visit the store.
What they're saying: In a statement, Gonzalez explained how the concept came to him: "As I turned 30, I looked back and realized, I too have grown and evolved and I wanted to create a brand that embodied where I am now as a person."
- "When I was thinking of what's the complete opposite of a nighttime cookie concept … I instantly thought: artisanal rolls and coffee bar!"
If you go: Rolled is located at 10524 SW 8th St. Miami, and open from 7am to 6pm daily.
