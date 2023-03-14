Heat, Miami Open, F1 and more sports to watch in Miami this spring

March isn't just a mad month for college hoops. The sports calendar this spring is jam-packed with action. Here are some of the events we're excited about:

Miami Open: Some of the best tennis players in the world will be in Miami this month for the 2023 Miami Open, which kicks off this Sunday and runs through April 2.

Hard Rock Stadium will transform into a tennis complex with 27 courts, upscale dining and beverage options and art murals.

There are several different ticket plans that range from ground passes without reserved seating to half-day entries and multi-day bundles.

The intrigue: Will men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic play? The tennis great is unvaccinated against COVID-19 and the U.S. government requires international visitors to have the shot.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has urged the Biden administration to allow Djokovic to play.

Martin's thought bubble: If you're a casual fan, you might buy a single-session ticket — preferably in the evening when it isn't so hot.

It's good if you want to roam the grounds and catch the action at the outdoor courts but get a seat inside the main stadium for the marquee matchups. Tickets for the March 25 single-session evening access start at $44.

World Baseball Classic: Miami is the "Home of Béisbol" this month as loanDepot park co-hosts the international tournament showcasing the world's greatest players.

The World Baseball Classic — baseball's much-younger version of the World Cup — began earlier this month and will run through March 21 in Miami, Phoenix and Tokyo.

Miami will host the remaining Pool D games this week and the quarterfinals beginning Friday, followed by the semifinals this weekend and the title game next Tuesday.

Ticket prices vary depending on the matchup and seats.

Heat home games: The Heat have just 12 games left in the regular season before the playoffs begin.

Miami is still fighting to make the playoffs, so the atmosphere at Miami-Dade Arena will be electric during the final five home games (against Memphis, New York, Brooklyn, Dallas and Orlando).

The March 22 game against the Knicks, who are 3.5 games ahead of Miami for the sixth and final playoff spot in the East, should be entertaining as the Heat try to jump up a position to avoid the play-in round. (Tickets start as low as $39.)

Miami GP: The Miami Grand Prix isn't technically until May and the cheapest grandstand tickets begin around $1,000, but if you're devoted enough to spend that kind of dough, you should probably get your tickets early.

Formula 1 — and the world's rich and famous — will once again take over Hard Rock Stadium for the three-day event as the 20 best drivers in the world race to win the second-annual Miami GP.

The high-speed motorsport has grown in popularity in the U.S. since Netflix launched the docuseries "Drive to Survive" following the drama on and off the track. The Miami GP makes its first appearance in the latest season of the show.

Tickets are basically divided into standing-room-only campus passes, grandstand tickets with reserved seating to view the race and luxury packages. (A three-day campus pass starts at $590, and a three-day grandstand ticket starts around $825).

More options: This list isn't meant to be comprehensive, and there's plenty more to see in the 305.