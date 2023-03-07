Dolphins among best in NFL for workplace culture, amenities

Data: NFLPA; Table: Alice Feng/Axios

The Miami Dolphins ranked second on the NFL Players Association "team report cards,"

The report cards ranked all 32 teams based on a workplace conditions survey it conducted with roughly 1,300 current players, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.

Details: The union asked players to answer 60 questions about their team to gauge performance in eight categories: treatment of families, food service/nutrition, travel, locker room, weight room, training room, training staff and strength coaches.

Results: The Vikings, who got at least an A-minus in every category, ranked No. 1 overall. The Commanders ranked last, earning just one grade above a C-plus and three F-minus grades for their training room, locker room and travel.

Six teams make their young players have roommates on the road: Bills, Colts, Chiefs, Bucs, Titans and Commanders.

Seven teams don't offer first-class seats to players: Bears, Cowboys, Colts, Eagles, Bucs, Titans and Commanders.

Zoom in: The Dolphins scored A or A+ in seven of the eight categories, but got a C+ for "treatment of families."

The team has a family room and daycare but gives a limited amount of passes to the postgame area.

Between the lines: Some teams lagged behind the competition in glaring ways, according to their players.

The Jaguars (ranked 28th overall) dealt with a monthlong rat infestation in their locker room.

The Cardinals (31st) are the only team that charges players for dinner and the only one that charges for meals eaten at the facility in the offseason.

The big picture: The purpose of the survey — which the NFLPA says it will conduct annually going forward — was to raise standards across the league, while also providing free agents with information that might help them decide on a new team.

"Next year, there can be no claim of ignorance, because we brought the problem up. It will be even more telling if these issues continue ... because then that is a clear choice."

— NFLPA president J.C. Tretter