Miami commuting gets more affordable in 2022

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the first of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Drivers in the Miami metro spent an average of $3.45 for every gallon of gas in February — down 3% year over year, per data from GasBuddy.

The big picture: Cheaper gas is good news for American consumers, especially commuters.

Nationally, gas cost about $3.40 per gallon in February — down 6% year over year, but up 2% from January.

In the Miami area, gas prices have risen by 1% since January.

Why it matters: More than three-quarters of American commuters drive to and from work, meaning they're particularly sensitive to the ebbs and flows of prices at the pump — especially as other basic goods also get more expensive.

Driving the news: Crude oil prices have fallen over the past year, leading to cheaper automotive gas.