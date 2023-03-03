17 mins ago - Things to Do
Things to do in Miami this weekend
- Friday, hit up a happy hour celebrating LGBTQ+ filmmakers at the Miami Film Festival, 4-6pm on the fifth floor at the JW Marriott Hotel.
- Alternately, the Deck at Island Gardens has launched a sunset happy hour with specially priced drinks, 5-7pm.
- Or hit up Zoo Miami's Feast with the Beasts fundraiser, with food tastings, drinks and animal encounters. General admission is $250.
- Also Friday, alternative art space Locust Projects is opening its new home in Little River with an installation by Cuban-American artist Rafael Domenech, lamp-building workshops and a sculpture Garden.
- The Miami Hiking Club welcomes adventurers for an urban excursion in Coconut Grove, near Vizcaya, Saturday at 9am. Register here.
- It's the perfect time of year to visit the Heritage Market in Redland, pick your own veggies and feed chickens.
- If you're willing to trek north, the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival — featuring a jam-packed lineup with artists like Lil Yachty; Earth, Wind and Fire; Odesza and Baby Keem — which happens all weekend. A single-day pass starts at $129.
- A Miami Sneaker Convention happens Sunday at Electric Lady from noon to 5pm.
- A new farmers market is launching in Miami Beach on Saturday at 22nd Street and Liberty Avenue. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 1pm.
