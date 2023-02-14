1 hour ago - Things to Do
5 last-minute Valentine's Day ideas in Miami
If you're feeling all lovey and dovey this Valentine's Day, but still don't have any plans, we've got you covered.
- Thank You Miami Cocina & Beerhouse is throwing a party for singles, and they know what we like: free entry and $2 tacos. There's also comedy on tap: a "dating show" where you can win a date with a bartender or the bar owner.
- For something more serious, bring a blanket to Fairchild Tropical Garden and cuddle to live music by Madd Jazz, specialty cocktails and chocolate pairings. $75 and up.
- If you're at that stage in your relationship, a hand-in-hand stroll through the aisles of IKEA might be more your style. The cafeteria has a Valentine's meal special: buy one entrée and get 50% off a second.
- Pick up a sweet treat at Pink Love Donuts in Miami Beach or Love Bites in Miami Shores.
- Or make a reservation at A Love Story winery & bistro.
