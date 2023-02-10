Super Bowl foods will cost you in Miami this year

Data: BLS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

If you needed an excuse to skip that veggie platter and buy more drinks for your Super Bowl watch party, look no further than inflation data.

Greater Miami's fruit and veggie prices jumped by about 8% year-over-year as of December 2022. Alcohol prices stayed about the same.

Why it matters: As South Floridians gear up for Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, they may need a game plan to avoid having their bank accounts sacked.

By the numbers: Nationally, the price of food items falling under the "meat, fish and eggs" and "fruits and veggies" categories were both up 8% year-over-year as of December 2022, Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick report.

The cost of many Super Bowl party staples in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties has been steadily rising over the last few years, per the latest Consumer Price Index data.

Details: We zoomed in on a handful of food categories commonly found at Super Bowl parties, such as meat and alcohol.

Alcoholic drinks were up 0.7%, while non-alcoholic drinks rose 0.4%.

The category of meat, fish and eggs is up 4.4%.

Yes, but: Wingheads can breathe a sigh of relief.