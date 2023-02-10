2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Super Bowl foods will cost you in Miami this year

Martin Vassolo
Data: BLS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

If you needed an excuse to skip that veggie platter and buy more drinks for your Super Bowl watch party, look no further than inflation data.

  • Greater Miami's fruit and veggie prices jumped by about 8% year-over-year as of December 2022. Alcohol prices stayed about the same.

Why it matters: As South Floridians gear up for Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, they may need a game plan to avoid having their bank accounts sacked.

By the numbers: Nationally, the price of food items falling under the "meat, fish and eggs" and "fruits and veggies" categories were both up 8% year-over-year as of December 2022, Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick report.

  • The cost of many Super Bowl party staples in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties has been steadily rising over the last few years, per the latest Consumer Price Index data.

Details: We zoomed in on a handful of food categories commonly found at Super Bowl parties, such as meat and alcohol.

  • Alcoholic drinks were up 0.7%, while non-alcoholic drinks rose 0.4%.
  • The category of meat, fish and eggs is up 4.4%.

Yes, but: Wingheads can breathe a sigh of relief.

  • The price of whole chicken wings was $2.65 nationally as of early January, down from $3.38 per pound during last year's Super Bowl, per U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
  • Wings were expensive last year, but prices are coming back down thanks to increased supply, per Money.
