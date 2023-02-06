3 Florida college basketball games we're watching

College hoops are heating up. To celebrate, we made a shortlist of the major men's basketball games coming up in Florida this month.

1. Miami vs. Duke

The Duke/Miami rivalry was pretty one-sided under Coach K. Maybe the Hurricanes will have better luck now that the legendary coach has retired.

When: Today, 7pm.

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables.

Watsco Center, Coral Gables. Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN or buy tickets here.

2. Florida vs. Kentucky

Much like football, the SEC is expected to be a gauntlet in basketball this season.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7pm.

Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville.

Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville. Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN or buy tickets here.

3. Florida State vs. North Carolina

The Seminoles haven't recovered from an uncharacteristically bad season last year. They will hope to turn it around against a talented Tar Heels team.