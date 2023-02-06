1 hour ago - Sports
3 Florida college basketball games we're watching
College hoops are heating up. To celebrate, we made a shortlist of the major men's basketball games coming up in Florida this month.
1. Miami vs. Duke
The Duke/Miami rivalry was pretty one-sided under Coach K. Maybe the Hurricanes will have better luck now that the legendary coach has retired.
- When: Today, 7pm.
- Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables.
- Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN or buy tickets here.
2. Florida vs. Kentucky
Much like football, the SEC is expected to be a gauntlet in basketball this season.
- When: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7pm.
- Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville.
- Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN or buy tickets here.
3. Florida State vs. North Carolina
The Seminoles haven't recovered from an uncharacteristically bad season last year. They will hope to turn it around against a talented Tar Heels team.
- When: Monday Feb. 27, 7pm.
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee.
- Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN or buy tickets here.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.