A curse or ping pong? Fans wonder what's behind the Dolphins' downturn
It's looking like the Dolphins may nosedive their way through another disappointing season — a fall from grace for a team considered a potential Super Bowl contender just two months ago.
- The Fins' decline has left fans wondering whether something sinister and otherworldly is at play.
Catch up fast: The Dolphins seemed to be hitting their stride when they finished November with an 8-3 record, boasting two of the best wide receivers in the NFL this year and young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa proving doubters wrong.
- But Miami has lost its last five games, Tagovailoa is injured and the team might miss out on the playoffs for yet another season.
What they're saying: Fans pondering what's behind the team's dramatic downturn this year might be considering bad injury luck, poor coaching or perhaps ... something deeper.
- Miami Herald columnist Greg Cote suggests: Maybe the whole team is cursed. The theory goes that the Fins sold their souls to the devil for their back-to-back Super Bowl wins in the '70s, including the team's undefeated season in 1972.
Flashback: The last time the Dolphins won a playoff game was 22 years ago, when Jay Fiedler was their quarterback.
Another (half-serious) theory: The team may be addicted to ping pong.
- After early losses motivated players to remove the ping pong table from their locker room, they won five games in a row, per the Sun Sentinel's David Furones.
- Since they got a new one, they have lost five straight.
The latest: This Sunday, Miami is in a difficult position. With Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again and back-up Teddy Bridgewater also hurt, the Dolphins' playoffs chances may rest on the rookie shoulders of Skylar Thompson.
- To clinch the final playoffs spot, Miami needs to defeat the Jets and the Patriots must lose to the Bills — a team recovering from the emotional fallout of safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field Monday night.
The bottom line: As players across the league come together in the final week of the regular season, we're left with one more theory:
- Maybe this is just a loyalty test. Our hopeful prediction is: the Bills will best the Patriots, then the Fins will beat the Jets and storm through the playoffs.
