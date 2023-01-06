A curse or ping pong? Fans wonder what's behind the Dolphins' downturn

Keep your heads up, Fins fans. Photo: Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

It's looking like the Dolphins may nosedive their way through another disappointing season — a fall from grace for a team considered a potential Super Bowl contender just two months ago.

The Fins' decline has left fans wondering whether something sinister and otherworldly is at play.

Catch up fast: The Dolphins seemed to be hitting their stride when they finished November with an 8-3 record, boasting two of the best wide receivers in the NFL this year and young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa proving doubters wrong.

But Miami has lost its last five games, Tagovailoa is injured and the team might miss out on the playoffs for yet another season.

What they're saying: Fans pondering what's behind the team's dramatic downturn this year might be considering bad injury luck, poor coaching or perhaps ... something deeper.

Miami Herald columnist Greg Cote suggests: Maybe the whole team is cursed. The theory goes that the Fins sold their souls to the devil for their back-to-back Super Bowl wins in the '70s, including the team's undefeated season in 1972.

Flashback: The last time the Dolphins won a playoff game was 22 years ago, when Jay Fiedler was their quarterback.

Another (half-serious) theory: The team may be addicted to ping pong.

After early losses motivated players to remove the ping pong table from their locker room, they won five games in a row, per the Sun Sentinel's David Furones.

Since they got a new one, they have lost five straight.

The latest: This Sunday, Miami is in a difficult position. With Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again and back-up Teddy Bridgewater also hurt, the Dolphins' playoffs chances may rest on the rookie shoulders of Skylar Thompson.

To clinch the final playoffs spot, Miami needs to defeat the Jets and the Patriots must lose to the Bills — a team recovering from the emotional fallout of safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field Monday night.

The bottom line: As players across the league come together in the final week of the regular season, we're left with one more theory: