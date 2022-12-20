Playoffs within reach for the Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass kicks the game-winning field goal against the Dolphins in snowy Orchard Park, New York, on Saturday. Photo: Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Dolphins may have lost their third straight game on Saturday, but fans should feel good about Miami's performance, as their path to the playoffs is now clearer.

Catch up fast: Miami — road underdogs in freezing-cold Buffalo — lost 32-29 to the AFC East-leading Bills on a last-second field goal.

Miami's offense bounced back from poor performances against the 49ers and Chargers to nearly pull off the upset win.

Reality check: Miami (8-6) needs to win two of its next three games to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

After a Christmas Day game against the Packers (5-8), the Fins will play two divisional opponents, the Patriots and Jets.

The Patriots and Jets (both 7-7) are one game behind Miami for the final playoff spot in the AFC.

What they're saying: Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said the team played better Saturday than it has the previous few games.