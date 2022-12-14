Miami's year in search: What we Googled in 2022
Miamians care about their bodies, their pocketbooks and … flying squirrels, according to Google's end-of-year search trend data released last week.
Driving the news: People around Miami searched for "pilates near me" more than anywhere else in the country, the data shows.
- "Cheap gas" and "plasma donation" were also among our top "near me" searches.
Plus: The Miami area is the only place in the country that had flying squirrel as its top trending animal. (Kind of weird … but there is a Flying Squirrel trampoline park scheduled to open soon at Miami's Jungle Island.)
Of note: The Miami area also searched for euro exchange more than anywhere else in the U.S.
- Okonomiyaki — a savory Japanese pancake made with cabbage — was our top trending recipe.
- We searched for rap more than any other music genre.
Zoom in: Our top 10 trending "near me" searches were all over the map, but mostly reflected people's desire to get out of their homes. They include:
- gas prices
- cheap gas
- movies playing
- pilates
- comedy shows
- concerts
- plasma donation
- swimming lessons
- cinema
- dry ice
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.