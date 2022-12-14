Miami's year in search: What we Googled in 2022

Miamians care about their bodies, their pocketbooks and … flying squirrels, according to Google's end-of-year search trend data released last week.

Driving the news: People around Miami searched for "pilates near me" more than anywhere else in the country, the data shows.

"Cheap gas" and "plasma donation" were also among our top "near me" searches.

Plus: The Miami area is the only place in the country that had flying squirrel as its top trending animal. (Kind of weird … but there is a Flying Squirrel trampoline park scheduled to open soon at Miami's Jungle Island.)

Of note: The Miami area also searched for euro exchange more than anywhere else in the U.S.

Okonomiyaki — a savory Japanese pancake made with cabbage — was our top trending recipe.

We searched for rap more than any other music genre.

Zoom in: Our top 10 trending "near me" searches were all over the map, but mostly reflected people's desire to get out of their homes. They include: