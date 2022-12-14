51 mins ago - News

Miami's year in search: What we Googled in 2022

Deirdra Funcheon
Miamians care about their bodies, their pocketbooks and … flying squirrels, according to Google's end-of-year search trend data released last week.

Driving the news: People around Miami searched for "pilates near me" more than anywhere else in the country, the data shows.

  • "Cheap gas" and "plasma donation" were also among our top "near me" searches.

Plus: The Miami area is the only place in the country that had flying squirrel as its top trending animal. (Kind of weird … but there is a Flying Squirrel trampoline park scheduled to open soon at Miami's Jungle Island.)

Of note: The Miami area also searched for euro exchange more than anywhere else in the U.S.

  • Okonomiyaki — a savory Japanese pancake made with cabbage — was our top trending recipe.
  • We searched for rap more than any other music genre.

Zoom in: Our top 10 trending "near me" searches were all over the map, but mostly reflected people's desire to get out of their homes. They include:

  • gas prices
  • cheap gas
  • movies playing
  • pilates
  • comedy shows
  • concerts
  • plasma donation
  • swimming lessons
  • cinema
  • dry ice
