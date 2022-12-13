I had never tried omakase — wherein a chef selects pieces of sushi for the diners — until this Friday, when I was invited to try Sushi By Bou's new Miami location.

Driving the news: Sushi By Bou, which has a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale and locations in three other states, opened at SLS Brickell on Dec. 1.

The restaurant is known for its omakase experience, accommodating just a dozen guests at a time at its intimate omakase counter.

The ambiance: In a city where restaurants can often feel pretentious, Sushi By Bou's decor — complete with a massive sculpture of a horned fish wearing a lucha libre mask — immediately signals fun.

Plus: The staff helps make for a good time. The executive chef joked with my friend and me throughout the meal.

The food: The fish is flown in from the famous Toyosu fish market in Japan, the chef told us.

We were served yellowtail belly, golden eye snapper, bluefin tuna, eel and more, with flavors going from mild to bold.

The Ponyboy cocktail ($18), made with dark rum, ginger and mint, was tasty and had a nice kick.

The highlight: The chef handed my friend a blowtorch and had her sear a few pieces of nigiri. (Don't ask me which fish — the very delicious sake was going down easy by then!)

If you go: Don't be on "Miami time." Seatings are at specific time slots, in 30- to 60-minute increments. Make a reservation.