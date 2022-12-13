20 mins ago - Food and Drink

Enjoy an exclusive omakase experience at new Miami spot Sushi By Bou

Deirdra Funcheon
A person fires a flaming blowtorch at four pieces of sushi on a black plate.

This nigiri is fire. Photo: Deirdra Funcheon/Axios

I had never tried omakase — wherein a chef selects pieces of sushi for the diners — until this Friday, when I was invited to try Sushi By Bou's new Miami location.

Driving the news: Sushi By Bou, which has a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale and locations in three other states, opened at SLS Brickell on Dec. 1.

  • The restaurant is known for its omakase experience, accommodating just a dozen guests at a time at its intimate omakase counter.

The ambiance: In a city where restaurants can often feel pretentious, Sushi By Bou's decor — complete with a massive sculpture of a horned fish wearing a lucha libre mask — immediately signals fun.

  • Plus: The staff helps make for a good time. The executive chef joked with my friend and me throughout the meal.

The food: The fish is flown in from the famous Toyosu fish market in Japan, the chef told us.

  • We were served yellowtail belly, golden eye snapper, bluefin tuna, eel and more, with flavors going from mild to bold.
  • The Ponyboy cocktail ($18), made with dark rum, ginger and mint, was tasty and had a nice kick.

The highlight: The chef handed my friend a blowtorch and had her sear a few pieces of nigiri. (Don't ask me which fish — the very delicious sake was going down easy by then!)

If you go: Don't be on "Miami time." Seatings are at specific time slots, in 30- to 60-minute increments. Make a reservation.

  • Choose 12 courses for $60 or 17 courses for $125.
