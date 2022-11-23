Dolphins fans: How to each Houston's lunch

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass against the Browns this month at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The AFC East-leading Dolphins (7-3) return from the bye week to face the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Texans (1-8-1) have the worst record in the NFL, but the game day food offerings in Houston are definitely a winner.

State of play: We reached out to our Axios Houston colleagues for regional food recommendations, so we can eat their lunch on Sunday. Their advice:

Nachos: We're big fans of Tex-Mex here. And while we don't think people in Miami can replicate the magic, you can at least try making chile con queso.

BBQ: You can't go wrong with smoked meat. Beef brisket is a game day go-to, but you can also go with pork ribs, sausage, and even vegan meat.

Kolaches: The sausage-stuffed sweet bun is considered a classic Houston breakfast or snack. But you can also go traditional with a fruit jam.

Banh mi: Houston has one of the nation's largest Vietnamese American communities. This sandwich is the perfect combination of bread, pickled crunchy vegetables and meat. Don't forget the cilantro and mayo.

About the game: The Dolphins hope to take advantage of a favorable matchup with a Houston team that has lost five straight games.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the rest of the offense have been on fire — and they should turn this Houston team into Texas toast.

The Bills (7-3) are breathing down Miami’s neck for the AFC East crown. (The Fins own the tie-breaker with Buffalo after beating them in Week 3).

What we’re watching: It’s Week 12, and there are seven games left in the season. The Dolphins are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.