5 places to get a great Cuban sandwich in Miami
There are plenty of places to get Cuban sandwiches in Miami, but which stand out?
Here are five terrific places to get a Cuban sandwich.
1. Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop
Why it stands out: A Miami staple for decades, Enriqueta's has been visited by celebrities like David Beckham, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Jonas.
Address: 186 NE 29th St.
Hours: 7:15am-2:45pm Monday-Friday and 8am-2:15pm Saturday.
2. Sanguich De Miami
Why it stands out: Sanguich offers both beef- and pork-based Cuban sandwiches.
Address: 2057 SW 8th St.
Hours: 10am–6pm Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday).
3. La Carreta
Why it stands out: The first outpost of this old-school, family-run chain was founded in the heart of Miami's Cuban community, on Calle Ocho in Little Havana, in 1976. There are now nine locations.
- See hours and locations here.
4. Señor Pan Cafe
Why it stands out: Señor Pan's large menu of sandwiches includes a grilled steak with onions, lettuce, tomato and fried eggs.
Kendall location: 11238 SW 137th Ave.
- Hours: 8am-9pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-8pm Sunday.
West Flagler location: 10071 W. Flagler St., Suite C 110
- Hours: 8am-9pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-8pm Sunday.
5. Chef Sucre Café
Why it stands out: The French-inspired Chef Sucre Café uses panini bread instead of traditional Cuban bread to make its Cuban sandwiches.
Address: 475 Biltmore Way #104B
Hours: 8am-3pm Tuesday-Saturday
