There are plenty of places to get Cuban sandwiches in Miami, but which stand out?

Here are five terrific places to get a Cuban sandwich.

1. Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop

Why it stands out: A Miami staple for decades, Enriqueta's has been visited by celebrities like David Beckham, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Jonas.

Address: 186 NE 29th St.

Hours: 7:15am-2:45pm Monday-Friday and 8am-2:15pm Saturday.

Photo: Courtesy of Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop

2. Sanguich De Miami

Why it stands out: Sanguich offers both beef- and pork-based Cuban sandwiches.

Address: 2057 SW 8th St.

Hours: 10am–6pm Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday).

3. La Carreta

Why it stands out: The first outpost of this old-school, family-run chain was founded in the heart of Miami's Cuban community, on Calle Ocho in Little Havana, in 1976. There are now nine locations.

See hours and locations here.

4. Señor Pan Cafe

Why it stands out: Señor Pan's large menu of sandwiches includes a grilled steak with onions, lettuce, tomato and fried eggs.

Kendall location: 11238 SW 137th Ave.

Hours: 8am-9pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-8pm Sunday.

West Flagler location: 10071 W. Flagler St., Suite C 110

Hours: 8am-9pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-8pm Sunday.

5. Chef Sucre Café

Why it stands out: The French-inspired Chef Sucre Café uses panini bread instead of traditional Cuban bread to make its Cuban sandwiches.

Address: 475 Biltmore Way #104B

Hours: 8am-3pm Tuesday-Saturday