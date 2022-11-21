Chef Brad Kilgore, Elad Zvi and Gabe Orta, of MaryGold's and BarLab. Photo: Roberto Genao

Buzzy restaurant MaryGold's opened Friday inside the new hotel, Arlo Wynwood.

Axios caught up with a couple of the brains behind the new venture: James Beard-nominated chef Brad Kilgore (formerly of Alter, Ember and Kaido) and cocktail king Gabriel Orta, who co-founded BarLab with Elad Zvi and has run the bar at venues including Broken Shaker and The Anderson.

They kindly shared some drinking and dining tips you can apply to Thanksgiving. (The Q&A has been lightly edited for style.)

What are your hacks for Thanksgiving Day?

Kilgore: Most things can be cooked ahead of time and reheated. There is often little room to heat everything up at once, so let the more dense items like a casserole heat up first and put the rest on the stove or counter with a foil cover or lid, because it will hold its heat longer.

What's your favorite holiday cocktail?

Orta: A coquito! With rum, coconut and spices. It is like a tropical eggnog but way better.

What's an easy dish that will wow everyone?

Kilgore: Mashed potatoes — using Yukon Gold potatoes instead of Idaho — with smoked cheddar cheese and roasted garlic folded in.

Any tips on having a very Miami Thanksgiving?

Kilgore: Put together a nice punch for a welcoming drink to get the party started; hibiscus-pomegranate margarita comes to mind!

Orta: Enjoy tres leches for dessert, and cafecitos to get you off the food coma.