The best bars in Miami for watching the World Cup
When the World Cup kicks off Sunday at 10am, we'll probably mosey on over to Grails.
- The Wynwood sports bar — which has 70 TVs and outdoor seating — is hosting an opening day party to celebrate. Grails will also be showing dozens of afternoon matches. Check their schedule.
Other places to catch matches include:
- Altitude Pool & Bar at SLS Brickell has cabanas for rent.
- Kush at Clevelander Sports Bar on South Beach: Wear your team's jersey, and win a free shot for every goal they score.
- TUR Kitchen is setting up a World Cup Fan Zone, where they'll show matches from the restaurant's outdoor TVs. Make reservations.
- Novecento (multiple locations) has developed a World Cup menu and a reservations portal to be sure to catch the teams you want.
- Lost Boy Dry Goods in downtown Miami will open as early as 5am and offer breakfast on days the schedule requires it.
- There's a family-friendly World Cup Fan Fest at Dade County Fairgrounds on Nov. 25.
