Kush at the Clevelander is ready to welcome a crowd. Photo courtesy of Kush at Clevelander

When the World Cup kicks off Sunday at 10am, we'll probably mosey on over to Grails.

The Wynwood sports bar — which has 70 TVs and outdoor seating — is hosting an opening day party to celebrate. Grails will also be showing dozens of afternoon matches. Check their schedule.

Other places to catch matches include: