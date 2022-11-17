Table: Axios Visuals

The Miami Dolphins (7-3) sit atop the AFC East, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a legitimate MVP candidate.

The average Miami fan — or national sports pundit — totally would have predicted that coming into the season, right? Well…

Defying all odds — and most important, recovering from an on-field head injury in September — Tagovailoa has led the Dolphins to four consecutive wins since returning from concussion protocol.

Since coming back, Tagovailoa has also completed 72% of his throws for 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Why it matters: The Dolphins are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The latest: The Fins are on a bye this week after beating the Cleveland Browns, and they broke the top 10 on Axios Sports' latest NFL power rankings — coming in at No. 6.

What to watch: The Fins hope to keep on rolling in their next game, Nov. 27 against the lowly Houston Texas (1-7-1).