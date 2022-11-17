Led by Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins climb NFL power rankings
The Miami Dolphins (7-3) sit atop the AFC East, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a legitimate MVP candidate.
- The average Miami fan — or national sports pundit — totally would have predicted that coming into the season, right? Well…
Defying all odds — and most important, recovering from an on-field head injury in September — Tagovailoa has led the Dolphins to four consecutive wins since returning from concussion protocol.
- Since coming back, Tagovailoa has also completed 72% of his throws for 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Why it matters: The Dolphins are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The latest: The Fins are on a bye this week after beating the Cleveland Browns, and they broke the top 10 on Axios Sports' latest NFL power rankings — coming in at No. 6.
What to watch: The Fins hope to keep on rolling in their next game, Nov. 27 against the lowly Houston Texas (1-7-1).
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.