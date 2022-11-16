30 mins ago - Things to Do

Donate to local nonprofits for Give Miami Day

Martin Vassolo
Illustration of colorful dollar bills falling from an outstretched hand, appearing to be confetti

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As we prepare for Thanksgiving, it's time to offer gratitude for our blessings and pay them forward.

What's happening: Give Miami Day, the annual 24-hour online giving event organized by the Miami Foundation, officially launches at midnight and runs all day tomorrow.

  • You can browse hundreds of vetted nonprofits through the Give Miami Day website, explore the categories, and choose which causes you want to support with a financial donation.

By the numbers: Give Miami Day 2021 raised over $33.4 million for 975 local nonprofits.

  • More than 38,000 donors, in Miami-Dade County and worldwide, participated in the campaign.

Be smart: You can give back to your community and get a tax deduction.

