Donate to local nonprofits for Give Miami Day

As we prepare for Thanksgiving, it's time to offer gratitude for our blessings and pay them forward.

What's happening: Give Miami Day, the annual 24-hour online giving event organized by the Miami Foundation, officially launches at midnight and runs all day tomorrow.

You can browse hundreds of vetted nonprofits through the Give Miami Day website, explore the categories, and choose which causes you want to support with a financial donation.

By the numbers: Give Miami Day 2021 raised over $33.4 million for 975 local nonprofits.

More than 38,000 donors, in Miami-Dade County and worldwide, participated in the campaign.

Be smart: You can give back to your community and get a tax deduction.