30 mins ago - Things to Do
Donate to local nonprofits for Give Miami Day
As we prepare for Thanksgiving, it's time to offer gratitude for our blessings and pay them forward.
What's happening: Give Miami Day, the annual 24-hour online giving event organized by the Miami Foundation, officially launches at midnight and runs all day tomorrow.
- You can browse hundreds of vetted nonprofits through the Give Miami Day website, explore the categories, and choose which causes you want to support with a financial donation.
By the numbers: Give Miami Day 2021 raised over $33.4 million for 975 local nonprofits.
- More than 38,000 donors, in Miami-Dade County and worldwide, participated in the campaign.
Be smart: You can give back to your community and get a tax deduction.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.